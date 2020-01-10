City of Madison preparing as severe weather moves toward north Alabama

City of Madison crews are ready to respond and help, as severe weather heads closer to the Tennessee Valley. The public works team and first responders met with the National Weather Service on Friday to prepare for the coming storm.

Mike Gentle with City of Madison Public Works, tells WAAY31 a team of 25 public works employees will report at 10 AM Saturday morning, ready to help, with more on standby.

"We're going to go ahead and bring our crews in tomorrow at 10 in the morning and have them all here in case there is any damage, we already have them here and ready to go," Gentle said.

Gentle says he wants his team ready to be able to respond as fast as they can to any damage. Part of the preparation is taking preventative measures, especially when it comes to flooding.

"Coming in and checking all our storm drains, making sure there is no debris in front of them, and all of our pipes," Gentle said.

Gentle says the team could report on Saturday morning even earlier, depending on when exactly the storms hit.