City of Madison prepares for possible snow ahead of cold front

Crews are on standby Monday night.

The City of Madison Public Works is preparing for some wintry weather.

A spokesperson for the department, Mike Gentle, says crews will monitor overpasses and bridges. Specifically, they will be looking at Wall Triana Highway and Interstate 565, County Line Road at the railroad tracks near the Interstate 565 interchange and Madison Boulevard at Interstate 565.

Trucks are loaded and crews have a sand and gravel mix ready to go. Workers are off for Veterans Day, but they are on standby for Monday night. 

