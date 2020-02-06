City of Madison plans to patch potholes caused by heavy rain

When rainfall comes, potholes normally follow. City of Madison crews say they already have a plan of attack, but first it has to stop raining.

Drivers have reported potholes both big and small on Hughes Road and Browns Ferry Road. The City of Madison Public Works crews says the heavy rain is the cause and they plan to be patching the roads up on Friday before the next round of rain and cold weather arrives.

"We're also going to be doing potholes all day tomorrow, we've been having quite a few potholes pop up, our saving grace is we haven't had freezing weather along with the heavy rainfall so its not causing them to come up as bad as they usually do," Mike Gentle with the city public works team said.

Gentle says the focus for his team is cleaning storm drains and patching potholes. They will be using a temporary patch on the potholes because of the anticipated rain next week. He's also concerned about something else.

"The grounds are very saturated right now and that's our other concern about trees, if you get any kind of high wind, trees can come down pretty easy," Gentle said.

The City of Madison asks if you see any flooding or road damage to report it.