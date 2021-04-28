City of Madison picks 4 finalists for police chief job

The city of Madison has picked four finalists to become the city’s next police chief.

They are:

Johnny Gandy, captain of the Virginia Beach Police Department

Clay Morris, who spent 25 years working with the Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration

John Stringer, the current Acting Police Chief of the Madison Police Department

Jeffrey Wall, a police commander of the New Orleans Police Department

Public interviews with all four candidates will begin at 8 a.m. May 8 at Madison City Hall, 100 Hughes Road.

The city’s announcement said none of the candidates currently live in Madison, but that all of them “plan to move into the city after appointment.”

Get the full schedule and read more about all of the candidates below: