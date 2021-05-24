City of Madison passes payment plan resolution for Rocket City Trash Pandas

In the original agreement, Ballcorps, the group that owns the trash pandas, pays the city one million dollars per year. That amount hasn't been paid in full.

After an accounting of revenue, that balance due comes to $445,177.52. The first 100 thousand dollar installment of the payment plan is due June 1st but it's already been given to the city. More 100 thousand dollar payments are expected monthly through September. September's payment is the highest at more than 145 thousand.

The 2020 season was cancelled because of the pandemic, so Ballcorps, the company that owns the Trash Pandas, didn't pay the one million dollars owed to the city. Ballcorps still made around 545 thousand dollars in 2020 through other events.

"They didn't just lay down. That team worked their tail off having over 175 events," said Finley.

More than 177 thousand was paid to the city. The plan presented at the meeting decided what they now owe.

"The current management team has been highly cooperative throughout this entire process," said Ranae Bartlett, District 5 Madison City council member.

Because of the cancellation of the baseball season, around 377 thousand dollars will still be waived, but over the course of monthly payments Ballcorps will pay the city around 445 thousand dollars. Tonight's agreement also comes with a payment extension for concessions equipment and video screens. Ballcorps will owe the city more than 480 thousand dollars with interest by December of this year.