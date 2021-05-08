City of Madison interviews final candidates for police chief

The city of Madison is moving forward in their search for new police chief. City Council interviewed the final four candidates to determine who will be the best fit for the job.

"It's a great process that will in turn bring us the best candidate for our police chief," says Mayor Paul Finley.

Questions focused on leadership style, community engagement, and what the candidates viewed as the biggest struggle in the Madison Police Department. They all had similar answers stating recruitment and retention of officers is something law enforcement is struggling with across the country.

The final candidates include former Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, Clay Morris. He says, "when you look at why I want to be the chief of Madison, look the city and living is important right, but it's to be here to have that calling of service, right. It's the calling to help the men and women in this department."

Another candidate is the Police Commander of the New Orleans Police Department, Jeffrey Wall. He says, "what I think Madison wants in a chief, I do have that."

The third candidate is the Captain of the City of Virginia Beach Police Department, Johnny Gandy. When asked about the job he stated, "it's usually every officers dream to eventually run their own police department one day."

And finally, current acting police chief, John Stringer. "Madison Police Department is my home, this is my family," says Stringer.

He's been the acting chief for the past four months and has served with the Madison Police Department since 1997.

They received more than 60 applicants for the position and narrowed it down to these four candidates.

This is the final step in the interview process, and city council should have a decision in the next two weeks.