The city of Madison's insurance company settled a federal lawsuit over a police takedown of a grandfather from India.

The settlement in Sureshbai Patel's case is for $1.75 million.

Sureshbai Patel; Credit: Hank Sherrod Sureshbai Patel; Credit: Hank Sherrod

Patel suffered a serious spinal cord injury after the 2015 takedown that was captured on police dash cam video.

The police officer who took Patel to the ground, Eric Parker, was acquitted of criminal charges.