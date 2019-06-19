Report: City of Madison has fastest growing rent in Alabama

The City of Madison has the fastest-growing rent rate in all of Alabama!

According to Rent Cafe's May rent report, the average rent in Madison is $932, $80 more than a year ago. Property managers say it's not coming down anytime soon.

"The demand for apartment homes in Madison is absolutely incredible,” Jennifer Thompson, a property manager in Madison, said.

Thompson manages a newer rental property just minutes away from more than 10 Madison City schools.

“People will actually move to Madison solely for the school district,” she said.

Thompson said as the area experiences growth, many people are moving to Madison for jobs.

"Nine times out of ten you’re probably getting something that’s very new, and you’re going to be maybe one of the first people or person to live in that place, and that’s also worth paying the extra difference between Huntsville and Madison price,” Madison resident, Trevor Lacy, said.

Lacy grew up in Huntsville, but now calls Madison home. He says rent is higher in Madison, but you get your money's worth. He says the thing he loves most is the serenity.

“It’s just quiet. I like peace and quiet, and this is one of the best places to be for it,” Lacy said

Thompson said people come to Madison from around the world to live and work, making demand even higher, meaning prices won't come down any time soon.

"There’s a lot of new construction that is happening in Madison and the surrounding area, and in addition, the prices are going to continue to grow,” Thompson said.

The census data for 2018 estimates more than 6,000 people moved to Madison from the previous year, and that number is likely to grow this year. The Rent Cafe report shows the average rent in Huntsville is $821, about $50 more than this time a year ago.