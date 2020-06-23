City of Madison gets anonymous donation for new police car

The Madison City Council received an anonymous $50,000 donation.

The council accepted the donation at a meeting Monday night.

The donor wants the money to go to a new police car for the Madison Police Department. It was distributed through a non-profit organization, Madison Visionary Partners.

Madison Mayor Paul Finley provided the following statement about the donation:

“I find myself frequently referencing the City mission statement: ‘Our mission is to provide excellent services through responsible use of public resources, enhancing the quality of life for our community.’ We are exceptionally grateful for this donation and assure our citizens that it will be used as requested.”