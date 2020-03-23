City of Madison employee tests positive for coronavirus

Mayor Paul Finley says a City of Madison employee tested positive for coronavirus.

There are 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Madison County and 167 total in Alabama.

Finley released this statement Monday afternoon:

"I wanted to officially let you know that one of our employees in Engineering has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. The employee’s last day at work was Wednesday. Following our city procedure they started feeling bad after getting home and thus, did not come into work Thursday and Friday. They were tested after symptoms continued and learned mid-day yesterday they had tested positive. They are currently quarantined at home for 14 days, and I am happy to report recovering well.

Based on this information we have followed our Covid-19 temporary guidelines throughout Engineering and other connected departments.

I will pass along more information as it becomes available.”

