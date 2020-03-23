Clear
BREAKING NEWS First case of coronavirus confirmed in Lincoln County, TN Full Story
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Alabama health department discusses coronavirus outbreak Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

City of Madison employee tests positive for coronavirus

A City of Madison employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 2:03 PM
Updated: Mar 23, 2020 2:29 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Mayor Paul Finley says a City of Madison employee tested positive for coronavirus.

There are 17 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Madison County and 167 total in Alabama.

Finley released this statement Monday afternoon:

"I wanted to officially let you know that one of our employees in Engineering has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. The employee’s last day at work was Wednesday. Following our city procedure they started feeling bad after getting home and thus, did not come into work Thursday and Friday. They were tested after symptoms continued and learned mid-day yesterday they had tested positive. They are currently quarantined at home for 14 days, and I am happy to report recovering well.

Based on this information we have followed our Covid-19 temporary guidelines throughout Engineering and other connected departments.

I will pass along more information as it becomes available.”

Tap here for more information on coronavirus and to sign up for WAAY 31’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Florence
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events