City of Madison business owner recalls about experience with arsonist Saturday night

"It's not just going to damage that business but our community, because we need these businesses to build up Huntsville in general and if people are trying to bog them down, we're not going to be able to grow from that," said a business owner in Huntsville.

Officials say they now believe at 10 fires were intentionally set across Madison county Saturday night.

Huntsville Police say 24-year-old, Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert is now behind bars, charged with arson in connection with at least one of those fires.

More charges are expected, according to Huntsville Police.

WAAY-31 spoke with business owners and people who were impacted.

The main question here is 'why'.

Everyone want's to know why someone would start a fire knowing people are inside, and that's still under investigation right now.

We did speak with people at one business who say they were able to put their fire out and actually help catch the culprit.

"It was a pretty full bar and not something you'd expect when you're running a restaurant on a busy Saturday night," said Eugene Jung, owner of Champy's Fried Chicken.

Eugene Jung and his crew were working Saturday night like normal, when they say a man came in and said he wanted to use their restroom.

Moments later, Jung's employee told him there was a fire in the bathroom.

"I didn't know whether to believe her or not. So, I walked over to the bathroom and opened the door, and there's a 4-foot flame coming out of the trash can," said Jung.

WAAY-31 has confirmed at least 9 other fires happened at businesses in the city of Huntsville and Madison on Saturday night.

Like the Publix near Champy's, Platos Closet, a Dollar General and more.

All done in the span of about 2 hours.

Now, surrounding businesses are fearing they could be next.

"Knowing that somebody could do this in our community and is effecting our businesses is not something nice to hear," said a business owner in Huntsville.

HPD says Hubbert is connected to one arson right now and police say they're investigating to see if he's connected to any of the others.

Some business owners say they can't win with the COVID pandemic and now, someone setting businesses on fire.

"We're all trying to recover from this and that's just one more thing that's setting a lot of these businesses back," one business said.

Plato's Closet was forced to close due to the damage and several witnesses told WAAY-31 off-camera, they're nervous about what happened.

Jung's staff says they provided Hubbert's license plate to police shortly before he was apprehended, and he says he's thankful no one was harmed or injured.

"Fortunately, our staff stayed pretty calm and reacted appropriately and we were able to help and participate in helping catch the guy," said Jung.

Hubbert is in jail right now on a $60,000 bond and HPD says more charges are pending.

We've asked if there are others involved at this time and are waiting to hear back.

As for now, this is an active investigation.