City of Madison approves site plan for new elementary school

The city of Madison approved the site plan Thursday night for a brand new elementary school that can hold 900 students.

It's part of the school district's strategy to attack a growing overcrowding problem. The future school will be located on Coefer Boulevard off Wall Triana Boulevard. That's just north of West Madison Elementary School.

Parents we talked to are excited to see the district tackle the overcrowding issue.

A parent in Madison City Schools, Suzanne Sadoski, is thrilled to hear a brand new elementary school is on the way.

"I'm very excited for our upcoming generation," she said.

She was concerned overcrowding would become worse, a problem many school districts could face with North Alabama growing fast. She thinks a new elementary school will help.

On Thursday, the Madison Planning Commission approved initial site plans for the future school. It also filed motions, requesting more information on fencing and landscaping around the property.

Parents we talked to both on and off camera had similar messages. They hope this adds more one on one time in class.

Voters in Madison approved a property tax increase to build new schools and ease any potential overcrowding. Madison City Schools said the additional funds will build this new elementary school, a new middle school and expand on the two high schools.

Madison City Schools tells WAAY31 there is a separation of bus and car line traffic. The city made traffic a priority by paying $15,900 for a thorough traffic study to design vehicle flow in and out of the school efficiently.

The elementary school is first because of how big the overcrowding issue is.

Madison City Schools currently has seven elementary schools with approximately 5,223 students. West Madison Elementary School currently holds the fewest amount of students, which is about 450. The new elementary will double the size and feature the latest technology.

Sadoski is hoping her future grandchildren will be in that school.

"So it'll be able to teach them more of what society's about now," she said.

The elementary school is expected to be finished by 2021. The new middle school is the next project. It's supposed to be done by 2022.