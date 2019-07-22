City of Madison approves new work release program

The Madison City Council unanimously voted to create an inmate work release program. The inmates would be bused to and from work and sleep in the Madison County Jail.

The Madison County Office of Alternative Sentencing in the jail will oversee the inmates. They told WAAY 31 only inmates who are convicted of misdemeanors and are low risk would be eligible for the program. The office told WAAY 31 they keep a close eye on inmates in work release programs. They randomly check on them while they are at work to make sure they don't escape. The office said the inmates will likely work at jobs they already have.

Judges in the City of Madison will decide if an inmate is eligible to be in the program. A portion of the inmates paychecks will go to pay off their court fees and fines.