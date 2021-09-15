City of Madison: Rocket City Trash Pandas pay off debts early with $460,000 check

The Rocket City Trash Pandas have paid off all of their debts to the city of Madison.

On Tuesday, the city received more than $460,000 from Ballcorps LLC, the company that owns the team.

The money paid off all of the equipment in the stadium, which was the last debt owed to the city, according to Madison Mayor Paul Finley.

This payment was actually early, as the city and Ballcorps came to an agreement in April that they had until Dec. 31 to pay for the equipment.

But with how great the season has been, the team had the funds to pay off the debt four months early, after they had already paid off the $1 million owed for the 2020 season a couple of months ago.

"They've made all of their payments based on the 2020 season, which we didn't have, which was non-baseball events,” Finley said.

“The equipment purchases which we had done for them - so they're caught up there and they've already made the payments for 2021 to date. So, they've had an incredible season."

Ballcorps owes the city of Madison a minimum of $1 million in revenue a year.

Finley said says the team already has made their payments to date, and with how great the season has been he expects the city to get more than $1 million for the 2021 season.

The Trash Pandas are battling the Pensacola Blue Wahoos this week for their final regular season homestand.

