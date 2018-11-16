City of Huntsville works to make streets safer for pedestrians

The City of Huntsville is working to make streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists as part of the Smart Growth America grant the city received earlier this year.

The first workshop was Friday in Huntsville. Representatives from the Huntsville City Planning office were at the Huntsville Museum of Art where they participated in the workshop.

During the nine-month program, Huntsville will work with representatives from Durham, North Carolina and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to learn different ways to make roads safer for people who like to walk, bike, or who use motorized chairs to get around. The city applied for a grant to participate in the program.

"We're paying for all of the training, the travel, and also paying for half of the demonstration project they'll build," Emiko Atherton with the National Complete Streets Coalition said. "Each city is responsible for demonstrating their new knowledge in a demonstration project they build within their own city."

Huntsville city planner Dennis Madsen said the city is looking at the Jones Valley area, as well as others, to possibly complete their demonstration project. He said if the project goes well, the improvements could end up being permanent.

"An example might be a new crosswalk or bringing some traffic calming measures, like speed humps or a traffic calming circle into a neighborhood to slow down the speed of cars," Madsen said.

The group will have its next meeting in January in North Carolina. The city received an $8,000 grant through the program and matched it to be able to make this possible.