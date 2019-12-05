City of Huntsville to vote on $9 million contract for new library

The Huntsville City Council will vote Thursday night on a $9 million contract to start building a new library at the old Grissom High School.

The South Huntsville Library will be located on Bailey Cove Road in the Sandra Moon Community Complex. The current location is on Weatherly Plaza. The Huntsville Library Foundation says there's just not enough space there.

The $9 million the city is voting on will pay for the construction of the building. Documents show even more money will be used to pay for the final touches. Those include an art gallery, a cafe, an indoor fireplace and a gaming center.

The Huntsville Library Foundation says the total cost of the project is $11 million. The City of Huntsville and the county commission both invested $2 million.

Huntsville City Councilwoman Jennie Robinson says there were about $2 million in donations from the Huntsville Library Foundation. About $800,000 of that $2 million came from Redstone Federal Credit Union. She expects more fundraising once construction begins.

The city will be paying Public Works to build the road and parking lots.

Robinson said the next step will be to break ground, and the city will most likely issue a notice to proceed Friday morning.

Crews are expected to break ground in January. Work on the rest of the complex will continue while the library is being built. It is scheduled to open in 2021.