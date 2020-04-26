City of Huntsville unveils early renderings of proposed MidCity amphitheater

While still in the design and financing stage of development, during Thursday's Huntsville City Council meeting, residents got their first glimpse at what the amphitheater may look like once it's built.

The images were provided during a presentation by City Administrator John Hamilton.

Following the presentation, the council voted 3-2 to approve Mayor Tommy Battle to enter into a pre-construction agency agreement between the City of Huntsville and the Public Building Authority.

Councilmembers Frances Akridge and Bill Kling voted against the move.

"We've got to be forward-looking. We've been so caught up with this COVID-19 that for probably the last month there has been nothing else thought of, but in 2021 and the spring of '22, we hope to have an amphitheater out of the ground," said Battle during the meeting.

He said that having the project under the PBA would give council members a clearer picture of the financial reality of the undertaking.

"We asked them to look at this project, give us a final, bottom line of what it's going to cost and then we have the decision-making process in a couple of months that that's the time where we'll be able to look at what our finances are, what the cost of this is, the first cost really doesn't really hit until '21, '22 and we can look at this project at that time," said Battle.

Battle emphasized that even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the city needs to continue focusing on future initiatives.

"It's what our community is going to look like in two years and what we're going to do in two years. This COVID-19 will be in the background, will be behind us and we'll still be growing. We'll still have FBI agents coming in, we'll still have Mazda Toyota setting up, we'll still have Blue Origin bringing in people and making rocket engines. We'll still have growth coming into the community and we'll be back to workforce development," said Battle.

"If you remember that two months ago, the biggest thing that we could talk about was workforce development. Well, we're going to find that workforce for tomorrow that's going to fulfill the jobs that we brought in here. So in two years, we're going to be back in that situation and our desire out of this was that the amphitheater was going to help us do this," he added.