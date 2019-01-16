City of Huntsville says there are no issues since Cecil Ashburn closure

It's now been 10-days since the city shut down Cecil Ashburn Drive. Traffic engineers have been monitoring the alternate routes to see if they need adjusting. The city said for the most part, traffic has been smooth since the Cecil Ashburn closure, and they haven't had to make any adjustments.

In Jones Valley all the seats at All-Star Barbershop were full but the owner said business is hurting.

"I'm sure cecil ashburn is the biggest reason that, you know, people aren't just coming right over," said Jason Allen.

Allen said he believes his business is slow, because he's not getting the Hampton Cove customers he used to get.

"We're averaging between 40 to 50 now and that's down from anywhere from 50 to 70 sometimes 90 people."

He and his co-owner worry they may have to make adjustments to cut costs.

"We already sent one barber home today. We just can't keep 5-6 people in here all day long with nobody coming in," said Sherry Stinson.

Drivers tell us they noticed some hiccups when the road first closed.

"First day and I didn't realize it would be backed up governors drive all the way to leeman ferry road," said Paul Carlton.

The city told us you will have to wait longer at lights on Governors Drive, but for the most part, the timing of the lights is not an issue.

Engineers are still monitoring the traffic, but the city suggests you adjust your travel times.

Back in Jones Valley, there is one bright spot at the All-Star Barbershop.

"No traffic! Which is really nice. I go to cvs or some place like that and I can get out and cross the road. Come to the barbershop here I can go out and get across the road without waiting for a bunch of traffic," said Carlton.

The city also told us that so far blasting is going well.