City of Huntsville says Clinton Avenue resurfacing should be completed by summer

On Tuesday, the City of Huntsville released an update about the resurfacing planned for Clinton Avenue.

The city says Clinton Avenue, from Governors Drive to California Street, will be resurfaced in three phases, and each segment will include pedestrian and handicap accessibility improvements.



Courtesy of the City of Huntsville

“Clinton Avenue has seen a lot of infrastructure activity in the past year from major sewer improvements, upgraded utilities and the installation of high-speed fiber,” said Chris McNeese, Director of Public Works for the City of Huntsville. “With that work complete, it’s time for us to go back, mill and repave the road, and put it in top condition for everyone to use.”

At least one lane of traffic in each direction will stay open throughout construction, according to the city, and work is expected to be completed by mid-summer of 2019.

The city says drivers may experience some delays and should use caution in the area.

Below is a statement from the City of Huntsville about the three phases of the resurfacing project:

"Phase I of the construction is under way. Contractors are starting with concrete work on curbs, sidewalks and pedestrian access from the Triana Boulevard/Governors Drive/Clinton Avenue intersection to Woodson Avenue. Once complete, this segment of Clinton will be re-configured and repaved, from four lanes to three lanes, and will include bike lanes in each direction. The middle lane will serve as a continuous turn lane for motorists.

Phase II and III of the Clinton Avenue repaving project will also include curb and handicap accessibility improvements. Phase II will cover the segment from Woodson Street to Lincoln Street, keeping the current road configuration intact. Phase III will pave the two-lane residential section of Clinton Avenue from Lincoln Street to California Street."