City of Huntsville responds to Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council report on 2020 protests

The city of Huntsville on Friday released the administration’s response to the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council report on police actions during the June 2020 protests.

Some Huntsville City Council members asked Mayor Tommy Battle and city leaders for an action plan based on the HPCAC report that was somewhat critical of the actions taken by the Huntsville Police Department. (You can read the HPCAC report HERE)

The city’s response includes what it calls action plans in areas including event permitting/communication processes, intelligence gathering and analysis, training, crowd dispersal techniques, and multi-agency planning and operations.

The response also contains a section where city leaders cite areas where they say the HPCAC report contains incorrect information regarding access to officers for testimony and access to requested documents.

Read the full response below: