City of Huntsville releases details about Joe Davis Stadium renovation

The city of Huntsville is making new plans for Joe Davis Stadium.

City officials say they are in talks with a professional soccer team to play there, but couldn't give more details past that.

There will be fields for soccer, football, lacrosse, field hockey and ultimate frisbee. The city says Huntsville City Schools could have the first event there with a football game.

The $8 million renovation is expected to be done in Fall 2022

"Its state of the art, it's up to date, I think they'll benefit a lot from it," explained Huntsville City Schools grandma Louise Rice.

Officials say that there will be new food and drink options at the stadium.

It'll seat 6,000. They also say that since April crews have already worked on the parking lot and other site work.

“The young generations of today will get the chance to build lasting memories of The Joe like their parents and grandparents did during the first 40 years of the stadium’s life," said City Administrator John Hamilton in a press release.