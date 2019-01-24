City of Huntsville passes nearly $4 million contract for new amphitheater at MidCity

The City of Huntsville passed a nearly $4 million architectural contract Thursday night at a city council meeting. It passed with a 4-1 vote with Councilman Bill Kling voting no.

The contract is part of a proposal for a new amphitheater to be built at the MidCity development along University Drive and Research Park Boulevard in Huntsville.

The proposal for the amphitheater calls for tax payers to foot the bill. Huntsville City Administrator John Hamilton said Wednesday the amount of rent and revenue generated for the city from parking at the venue would cover the cost of the debt payments the city would take on to make the project.

