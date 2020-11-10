City of Huntsville offering free housing expo for home-buyers

Throughout this pandemic, the housing market has stayed fairly stable, and the city of Huntsville is hoping to make the home-buying process easier.

This Saturday, the city of Huntsville's community development department is hosting a virtual housing expo.

During the free event, experts will give workshops on topics about resources for renting or owning a home, credit counseling and more.

One realtor told us using the proper channels to purchase or sell your home can better help you reach your goal.

"Always reach out for a realtor. Don't try to do things on your own. A lot of people go to Zillow and different things like that, which are not bad, but a realtor has the education and the need you need to move forward in the market," said realtor, Shana Hereford.

During the expo, the sessions will be recorded for you to go back and watch.

To find out how to register for the event, click here.

It starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 3:45 p.m.