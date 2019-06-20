City of Huntsville hold annual City-Wide Fun Fest

Kids from all over Huntsville attended the City-Wide Fun Fest at Milton Frank Stadium on Thursday.

Huntsville Parks and Recreation leaders organized the event. Children of all ages had the opportunity to play games and participate in relays. Vendors brought food for kids to eat for free. NASA Marshall Space Flight Center also attended the event and engaged students in different learning activities. They taught children about the moon using Oreos and rocks. Organizers said this event gives kids something to look forward to over the summer.

"We want to improve the quality of life for everybody in the community. Recreation is a big part of quality of life and we think it's a good idea to bring people together from different parts of town and enjoy a couple hours of fun," said Ray Greene with the Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department

Event leaders say between 1,200 and 1,500 kids usually attend the Fun Fest. This is the Fun Fest's fifth year.