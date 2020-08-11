City of Huntsville gets $12.5 million to improve bus system

The Federal Transit Administration is awarding $12.5 million for the City of Huntsville to improve its bus system.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) will award $12.5 million in transit infrastructure funding to improve the safety and reliability of Alabama’s bus systems and enhance mobility for transit riders.

“This Administration is committed to rebuilding our nation’s transportation infrastructure even through the current COVID-19 crisis, and this $464 million in federal grants will help improve the safety and reliability of transit bus service nationwide as the economy returns,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The funding supports projects to replace, rehabilitate, and purchase buses and related equipment, as well as projects to purchase, rehabilitate, and construct bus-related facilities.

“Millions of Americans rely on public transportation to access healthcare, jobs, and other vital services,” said FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams. “During this unprecedented time, we need to ensure access and mobility for the riders who depend on our nation’s bus systems.”

The following project in Alabama will receive funding from FTA’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program:

The City of Huntsville will receive $12.5 million to construct a multimodal transfer station and renovate its existing operating facility. The project will improve safety and reliability, and accommodate growing ridership for Huntsville Transit.

Demand for FTA’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program far exceeded available funds, as FTA received 282 applications totaling approximately $1.8 billion in funding requests, from 51 states and territories. Project proposals were evaluated based on criteria outlined in the Notice of Funding Opportunity.

Federal public transportation law (49 USC § 5339(b)), as amended by the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act, authorizes FTA’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program through FY2020.