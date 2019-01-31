City of Huntsville enforcing stricter regulations for pet owners

The City of Huntsville will soon be enforcing new pet ordinances approved in October 2018 that are intended to protect the safety of dogs living outdoors.

Owners that regularly keep their dogs outside unattended are now required to have human restraint for them, meaning the dogs cannot be chained. Also, the city says regulations regarding humane shelter, space, food and water for dogs have been strengthened.

Below are the new pet safety rules as defined by the City of Huntsville:

"All animals left unattended outside are required to have access to clean, fresh potable water and proper food, to have a structurally sound, water- and wind-proof sufficient size shelter, and a trolley system or runner attached to a pulley on a cable run or a minimum of 200 square feet chained link kennel run."

The city said in a statement released Thursday that since city council approved the ordinance in October 2018, a generous grace period has been provided for pet owners to comply. On March 1, 2019, Huntsville Animal Services officers will start enforcing the new ordinances.

Helping Animals Without Shelter, or HAWS, is a local organization that helps animals survive outdoors. The city says the organization can assist pet owners who cannot afford the trolley runner. For more information, click HERE.