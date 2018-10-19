Huntsville asks neighbors for input on possible Madison Heights sidewalk

Madison Heights neighbors took to city council to halt the construction of a sidewalk last week.

This week, the city is asking neighbors to fill out a survey on what should happen next. There is currently a pink line where the sidewalk was supposed to go, and neighbors have mixed opinions on whether that should change.

Mike Wingo is one neighbor who is advocating against that sidewalk's construction. He said the city did not give proper notice.

"We want due process; to be heard," said Wingo.

The city said they notified neighbors in August and a couple of week ago but that the Columbus Day holiday caused the letters to be delayed.

After the city halted the project, they asked some neighbors to take part in a survey on sidewalk construction. Christy MaKenzie plans to go door to door on Saturday to get signatures from neighbors. She said she wants the sidewalks to keep her kids safe. The city said most of MaKenzie's neighbors agree with her, and the sidewalks will not go on private property.

"This is a big deal for the safety of our kids and our dogs who walk along the street," said MaKenzie.

Neighbors have until November 1st to answer the survey. Once that is done, the city will re-evaluate based on that feedback.