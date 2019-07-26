City of Huntsville and police want drivers to slow down to prevent wrecks

The City of Huntsville and police are encouraging drivers to slow down.

Police said distracted driving and speeding along roads cause accidents. With construction going on throughout most of the city, they want to make sure you're paying attention so everyone's safe.

WAAY 31 asked the city about one of the roads that's been a big concern for many this summer.

One woman, Celia Mackey, said she's lived in Huntsville all her life and Governors Drive is a road she always wants to avoid. Many drivers are concerned the added drivers from the Cecil Ashburn road closure along with the repaving project that's not yet complete could make back to school traffic tough in less than two weeks.

"Now, since they have dumped so much extra traffic on it from the Cecil Ashburn road, it's crazy," Mackey said. "It's going to be even more dangerous with school kids involved."

The Alabama Department of Transportation said the repaving project would be complete before August 5th. However, there is still some more work to be done.

"They still got left is some of the turn lanes, turn-out lanes and some of the crossover lanes. I've been over on a pretty regular basis and they've done a pretty great job," Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said.

We asked Battle why he didn't urge the state to hold off on the repaving of the road that's already seen more than 200 wrecks in the first half of the year. The city promised no construction on any detour routes would happen during Cecil Ashburn’s closure.

He said he didn't think there is any correlation between paving and wrecks on Governors Drive.

"If you remember, they only did the repaving after 8 o'clock at night and they finished at 6 in the morning. Most of your problems are caused by people who are going a little bit too fast, going a little too close to somebody and somebody has to stop in front of them," Battle said.

Mackey said she doesn’t understand how the mayor can’t make the connection.

"What he said I guess doesn't make any sense. It's not logical," she said. "Even though the construction, like trucks, aren't on the road during daylight hours, they still leave a lot of obstacles of the construction process."

Police said they'll be monitoring all major roads and hope drivers slow down and are not distracted while driving to prevent wrecks from happening.