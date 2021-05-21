City of Huntsville and two police officers sued for a woman's shooting death

A federal wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Huntsville blames police for a woman’s shooting death.

The lawsuit is over the 2019 shooting death of Crystal Ragland.

The city along with two police officers are being sued for the army veteran’s death.

Crystal Ragland's sister filed the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims there are several issues with the city’s police department, including the training officers receive.

"We're looking at systemic issues across the board," said Martin Weinberg.

Weinberg is the attorney representing Ragland's sister, Brandie Robinson.

Robinson’s sister, Crystal Ragland, was shot and killed by police who were called to her apartment complex about a woman acting erratically with a gun.

The lawsuit alleges Ragland was fatally shot and wounded by police within a minute of officers arriving.

"In this case, we don't believe there's any type attempt to de-escalate the situation or get her any kind of treatment or that sort of thing, you know any kind of mental health intervention," said Weinberg.

But it is alleged in the lawsuit that the responding officers should have known that Ragland was suffering from a mental illness based on the original 911 call where the apartment complex manager indicated that Ragland suffered from PTSD.

Weinberg said he hopes things will change in the city with this lawsuit.

"We want answers, we want transparency, we want reform with the police department. In terms of the way the internal affairs issues are handled, the makeup and just implementation of oversight," said Weinberg.

Weinberg also represents the family of Jeffrey Parker, who was shot to death by William Darby in the line of duty. Darby was convicted earlier this month for Parker’s murder.

Weinberg said the city has created a culture where police officers can use excessive force.

We reached out to the city of Huntsville about the lawsuit, but they said they cannot comment on pending litigation.