Huntsville and Madison County secure two separate grants for pandemic aid

The City of Huntsville has been given a $6 million dollar grant to help those struggling to pay their rent or utilities bill due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"We will take the $6 million dollars and work with some of our partners, Scott Erwin, Community Manager of Huntsville said.

The plan is to allocate that money to those behind on their rent and utilities.

On Friday, Madison County Commissioner, Violet Edwards, announced that Madison County has secured a $5.2 million dollar grant to provide emergency funds for those struggling financially with rent and utility costs.

According to Erwin, the grant secured by Madison County is seperate from the funds the city of Huntsville recieved. Huntsville City Council will meet on Thursday to accept the grant.

Both Edwards and Erwin said plans for the allocation of the grant money are still in the works. After Thursday, the team can work together with their local partners to get the grant money into the hands of people who need it.

Edwards said this is a first for the county, so they're looking to find the best way to distribute the funds.

People can only apply once for the grant, but it can aid in either utility or rent bills.

Edwards said, she knows there's a burden put on Madison County residents during this time.

"This is going to be a tremendous help to the community," Edwards said. "There are people who were doing fine before COVID, there bills were paid and they were surviving, and then COVID hit...and they are scared."

Erwin said although these two seperate grants are pinpointed to Morgan County residents, the Albama Housing Finance Authority will have partners with smaller municipalities across the state.

Edwards said the public will be made aware of when they can sign up for the aid. The grant money has to be used by Sept. 2021.

