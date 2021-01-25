Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch View Alerts

Huntsville and Madison County secure two separate grants for pandemic aid

File

'This will be a tremendous help to the community.'

Posted: Jan 25, 2021 7:25 PM
Updated: Jan 25, 2021 7:46 PM
Posted By: Olivia Schueller

The City of Huntsville has been given a $6 million dollar grant to help those struggling to pay their rent or utilities bill due to the Coronavirus pandemic. 

"We will take the $6 million dollars and work with some of our partners, Scott Erwin, Community Manager of Huntsville said.

The plan is to allocate that money to those behind on their rent and utilities. 

On Friday, Madison County Commissioner, Violet Edwards, announced that Madison County has secured a $5.2 million dollar grant to provide emergency funds for those struggling financially with rent and utility costs. 

According to Erwin, the grant secured by Madison County is seperate from the funds the city of Huntsville recieved. Huntsville City Council will meet on Thursday to accept the grant.

Both Edwards and Erwin said plans for the allocation of the grant money are still in the works. After Thursday, the team can work together with their local partners to get the grant money into the hands of people who need it. 

Edwards said this is a first for the county, so they're looking to find the best way to distribute the funds.

People can only apply once for the grant, but it can aid in either utility or rent bills. 

Edwards said, she knows there's a burden put on Madison County residents during this time.

"This is going to be a tremendous help to the community," Edwards said. "There are people who were doing fine before COVID, there bills were paid and they were surviving, and then COVID hit...and they are scared." 

Erwin said although these two seperate grants are pinpointed to Morgan County residents, the Albama Housing Finance Authority will have partners with smaller municipalities across the state. 

Edwards said the public will be made aware of when they can sign up for the aid. The grant money has to be used by Sept. 2021.

Stay with WAAY-31 for updates on this story as they become available. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Decatur
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 441170

Reported Deaths: 6660
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson646811007
Mobile31620572
Madison28310217
Tuscaloosa21525275
Montgomery19954332
Shelby19335132
Baldwin17256189
Lee13205107
Morgan12639142
Etowah12107181
Calhoun11521206
Marshall10471123
Houston9009164
Limestone834981
Cullman8274124
Elmore8214110
DeKalb7894107
Lauderdale7871107
St. Clair7854130
Talladega6481112
Walker6036183
Jackson601545
Colbert549994
Blount547386
Autauga537662
Coffee462464
Dale410785
Franklin374950
Russell357515
Chilton345473
Covington339680
Escambia335444
Tallapoosa3149109
Dallas313296
Chambers304270
Clarke300236
Pike262531
Lawrence254155
Marion253761
Winston233642
Bibb222348
Geneva211547
Marengo209331
Pickens199631
Hale185244
Barbour182738
Fayette178629
Butler174460
Cherokee165731
Henry159925
Monroe152421
Randolph146436
Washington142327
Clay130546
Crenshaw124045
Macon122337
Cleburne121825
Lamar120222
Lowndes115536
Wilcox107922
Bullock103528
Perry100018
Conecuh97922
Sumter90527
Greene77923
Coosa63618
Choctaw51924
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 708717

Reported Deaths: 8859
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby787951178
Davidson73045693
Knox40173443
Hamilton35861338
Rutherford34166296
Unassigned23960137
Williamson22175144
Sumner18819232
Out of TN1639083
Montgomery15154149
Wilson14846164
Sullivan12961220
Blount12366134
Washington12184205
Maury11295131
Bradley1121098
Sevier10839122
Putnam10187152
Madison9344183
Robertson791887
Hamblen7244118
Anderson7013114
Greene6766116
Tipton638069
Coffee578182
Gibson5761116
Dickson558482
Cumberland555676
Bedford544991
Roane535082
Lawrence523369
McMinn522774
Carter5199119
Warren511255
Loudon508952
Jefferson496078
Dyer486986
Monroe471663
Hawkins460672
Franklin424965
Fayette414652
Obion406483
Rhea391357
Lincoln387847
Marshall357939
Cocke356561
Cheatham349531
Weakley345648
Campbell338441
Henderson338259
Giles333376
Carroll318261
White317747
Hardeman315654
Hardin306350
Lauderdale299234
Macon294651
Wayne270424
Henry269159
Overton260146
McNairy248942
DeKalb247342
Haywood245548
Marion236033
Smith235530
Trousdale230716
Scott230332
Hickman229735
Claiborne228833
Fentress217735
Grainger216939
Johnson205234
Morgan197316
Crockett183438
Chester178539
Bledsoe178111
Unicoi170045
Cannon161620
Lake158421
Polk150017
Decatur148927
Union145425
Grundy143022
Sequatchie141919
Humphreys137317
Benton134035
Lewis131021
Meigs119116
Stewart112120
Jackson106123
Clay96526
Perry96225
Houston95125
Moore8299
Pickett69220
Van Buren6748
Hancock4197

Most Popular Stories

Community Events