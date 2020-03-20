City of Huntsville Public Transit doing what it takes to stay open during coronavirus crisis

The city of Huntsville isn't letting Coronavirus put a stop on its public transportation system, but they are doing extra work to help keep everyone safe.

WAAY 31 spoke with a passenger who is grateful the city is doing everything it can to keep the system up and running.

Edwin Francisco uses public transportation to get to and from work. He said he was happy to hear the city isn't going to stop operating buses and has seen them taking extra precautions to keep passengers and drivers safe.

"Cleaning up and just trying to keep everybody safe and you know keep from being sick," Francisco said.

The city wants to continue to operate the public transit system, so they're doing whatever it takes to make sure it stays running. That includes cleaning out these buses every hour and even limiting the amount of people who get on the bus so they're not overcrowded and people can remain at a good distance from each other.

"Folks have to get to work, they have jobs to go to. they depend on us to get to work," John Autry, the Public Transit Manager for the City of Huntsville, said.

Autry said they have seen about a 30% decrease in the number of passengers who are taking public transit, but it's still important for them to stay operating for all the people who rely on them.

He said his team is staying up to date on any new developments, and doing all they can do to keep their drivers, employees and passengers safe.

Fancisco said he's also doing his part while riding the buses everyday

"Maintain clean and just you know keep space between me and the next person, just taking those precautions," he said.

Autry said right now they aren't even thinking about closing down public transit. They are still operating on their regular Monday-Saturday schedule.