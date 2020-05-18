City of Huntsville Parks and Recreation Centers reopen with new guidelines

Parks and recreation centers throughout Huntsville are reopening with new guidelines in place. While the parks and others across the city are open to the public, some parts of them remain off limits due to social distancing.

The city says separate family units should maintain a six feet distance from one another. Patrons and employees are encouraged to wear face coverings. Close contact sports like soccer, basketball, and baseball are not allowed. But activities like disk golf, tennis, and archery are allowed if social distancing is followed. All weight rooms, splash pads, playgrounds, pavilions and park restrooms will remain closed.

City recreation centers will open at 9 a.m. this morning and close at 6 p.m. for limited activities. Staff will routinely sanitize equipment and other high touch areas. For a full list of guidelines, click here.