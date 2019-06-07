Clear
City of Huntsville: Parking, traffic will be impacted by Clinton Avenue resurfacing

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 4:09 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The City of Huntsville says on Monday, weather permitting, crews will begin work to resurface Clinton Avenue, from Washington Street to California Street.

The city says at least one lane of traffic will stay open in each direction throughout the construction process, but on-street parking will not be available during workday hours, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents are advised to park vehicles in driveways, at least six feet away from the sidewalk. The city says the roadwork is expected to take about two weeks, from June 10 to June 24.

Drivers should expect delays in the area. They city encourages commuters to use alternate routes when possible.

