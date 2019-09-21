City of Guntersville not issuing any burn permits due to drought

The drought monitor shows a portion of Marshall county is in a moderate drought and this afternoon the city of Guntersville has stopped issuing burn permits until we get some rain.

WAAY-31 found out they're taking a precaution because there's no end in sight.

The team from Guntersville Fire and Rescue told us since it's been so dry that can cause a brush fire to spark up from almost anything.

They don't want anyone burning something if it's not controlled to keep everyone safe.

"Anytime there's no rain and things are getting a lot drier that puts us on a higher alert," said Jake Anderson.

Jake Anderson is a firefighter paramedic with Guntersville Fire and Rescue.

He told WAAY-31 they haven't had to respond to any brush fires Friday, but that could change at any second.

"Not throwing out cigarettes on the side of the road and it could be as simple as a safety chain on a trailer dragging down the road that's not hooked up properly," he said.

Anderson also told us terrain is contributing to their decision to stop issuing burn permits.

The area is hilly, and with increased wind gusts we've had in the last few days, it's the perfect recipe for disaster.

"They're going to spread a lot easier and a lot faster and grow and can sometimes start to threaten structures and things like that," said Anderson.

Guntersville Fire wants to remind you Marshall county is not under a ban right now, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be proactive.

"You may want to just either not burn or if you're going to burn have a water hose or a shovel, something readily available to try and keep that fire contained because they can spread and get out of hand," said Anderson.

If you see any fires or smoke, no matter how small, you should call 9-1-1 so fire crews can respond right away.

While there have been no brush fires reported in Guntersville, the fire department told us there have been some reported in other areas of Marshall county.