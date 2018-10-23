Guntersville discussing new regulations for short term rental properties

New regulations could be in store for short term rental properties in Guntersville.

The city says people in neighborhoods complain about excessive noise, roads being blocked and crowds of people. That's why it says it’s revisiting rules and possibly adding some more.

Valerie Coats started renting a small portion of her property in April to make ends meet, but she says she's picky with her guests.

"My husband has been out of work with just a small check social security wise coming in," said Valerie Coats. "As a host, we do reserve the right to decline any reservation or booking that we get."

Coats says her clientele spend more time on the water than making noise.

"Basically, it's just people coming to fish," said Coats.

While Coats admits more regulations could be a good idea, she says she wants to make sure they’re fair for everyone.

"Renters need to make sure they're adhering to the host's regulations and that alone would stop any foreseen problems, I think," said Coats.

The city says it has not made the official plan just yet, but it will be discussed at the next meeting on November 5th. Guntersville residents are welcome to attend.