City of Florence to repave 10 problem streets

The Alabama gas tax increase will nearly double the amount of money Florence gets from the state. When the tax hike goes into effect, the city will get an additional $280,000 a year. That will bring the total from the state to about $600,000 a year.

The gas tax bill signed by Governor Ivey won't go into effect until August 31, 2019. The City of Florence is moving ahead with an almost $2 million repaving project. Most recently, the city repaved Alexander Street.

"It was pretty bad. It was one of the worst ones in the city and really in need of repaving," said James Taylor, who lives on Alexander Street.

Taylor said it only took the city two days to repave Alexander Street, and he's happy with the results.

"It's a lot smoother, and it's a lot safer on vehicles. It's great," said Taylor.

Phase one of the city's repaving project, which includes repaving the worst roads in the city, will mean ten roads and streets will be repaved. The first phase of the repaving project will cost $1.4 million. The second phase of the repaving project will tackle and fix Mall Road.

The second phase of the project's cost will be split between the city and federal funds. Repaving Mall Road will cost the city a little over $500,000, so altogether the repaving projects will cost almost $2 million. City officials said after Governor Kay Ivey's gas tax goes into effect, that money will fund future projects.

The city has about nine more streets to repave before phase one of their project is complete. They will be repaving parts of Marietta Street, Enterprise Street, Sweetwater Avenue, Nance Street, Locust Street, Helton Drive, South Wood Avenue, West Inrvine Avenue, Rickwood Road, Malone Circle, Pine Street, Cypress Mill Road, Roberts Lane, Wright Drive and a few other places.

City officials said repaving on Mall Road could start sometime in April.