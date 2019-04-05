City of Florence says Mall Road re-surfacing will allow detoured traffic for businesses

The City of Florence says work on Mall Road will begin the week of April 8, and signs will be placed on the road next week to designate the construction area.

The city says Mall Road will be paved in four phases to allow for detoured traffic, and businesses will be open during the construction.



Courtesy of the City of Florence

“This is an important part of our street development for the year and includes a traffic light at the intersection of Mall Road and Hough Road. It should greatly improve safety and traffic flow. We are proud and excited to get the project going,” said Florence Mayor Steve Holt.

According to the city, the contractor on the project will need three consecutive dry days for paving, and depending upon weather conditions, the completion time for each phase is: two weeks for Phase One, one week for Phase Two, one day for Phase Three and two weeks for Phase Four.

The City of Florence says the sections include:

* Mall Road from Florence Boulevard to Cloyd Boulevard

* Mall Road from Cloyd Boulevard to N. Mall Court

* Mall Road from N. Mall Court to Cox Creek Parkway

* Hough Road from Mall Road to Cox Creek Parkway

Anyone with questions about the project can contact the city's Engineering Office at 256-760-6350.