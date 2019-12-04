City of Florence recognized for citywide cleanup

Florence volunteers and city employees were recognized by Alabama's People Against a Littered State.

This comes after people and groups joined forces this spring to clean parks, creeks, rivers and the streets. More than 400 people collected nearly 13,000 pounds of litter and debris.

The next citywide cleanup in Florence is set for March 14, 2020.

You can register by emailing recycle@florenceal.org or online at Eventbrite.

This document is courtesy of the City of Florence.