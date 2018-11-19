City of Florence plans to make larger signs for local businesses during roundabout construction

A $1 million roundabout in Florence has some businesses owners saying it's costing them money.

Construction on the roundabout will take about 80 days and has left parts of Huntsville Road and South Royal Avenue shut down, making it just about impossible to get to some of the businesses.

"It's a little bit difficult, but you can make it," said John Kent, who was coming to eat at Staggs Grocery on Huntsville Road.

Kent said normally Staggs is packed this time of day.

"Here at Staggs it's usually this time of day you can't get a seat in there and now there ain't but three or four people in there," said Kent.

The city says they are about 25 days into the construction of the new roundabout and they know the road closure and detour has businesses owners upset. The city added large signs reminding people the local businesses in the area are still open.

"The city has helped us some with the signs. They gave us the signs to point the way in and out," said Ken Patterson, the owner of Ranger Batteries.

The city says they plan on getting larger signs for the businesses. Patterson's business is right on the corner of the construction, and he says the construction is a headache but in the end it will be a good thing for his business.

"There is gonna be a lot of traffic here that we haven't had before and I think the roundabout is gonna help get the traffic circling through here better," said Patterson.

Patterson said he can't wait for the roundabout to be built. It's expected to be complete in 2019. City officials are building the roundabout in anticipation for traffic from the new hospital.