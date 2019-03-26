City of Florence plans $800,000 upgrades to Veterans Park

A park in Florence is getting a face lift after a one cent sales tax increase in February.

The Florence Mayor, Steve Holt, and other city officials announced $800,000 in upgrades to Veterans Park located off of Veterans Drive.

There will be upgrades to lighting all around the park, renovations to the playground, ball fields, tennis courts and disc golf courses. Debra Barnes is most excited about how the renovations Will continue to honor veterans, each pavilion will be dedicated to a branch of military.

"It was a great way to keep it a theme to honor the veterans and continue honoring them because that's how important it is to us," said Debra Barnes, who frequents Veterans Park. "They're actually taking time and attention and putting money back into the park."

The $800,000 renovations to the park are coming from a one cent sales tax increase passed by city council back in February. Holt said the main reason they passed the increase was to provide better pay for police and firemen but the additional money will go to capital projects like the ones at Veterans Park.

"That leaves the rest of the sales tax to do what we've been putting off for years and that's to renovate the things that desperately need it.

Barnes said she supports the city's one cent sales tax increase especially since they are making good use of the money.

"Nothing comes free. We realize that everything we want is going to take some time and it's going to take some money. As a citizen I don't feel like it's a big burden," said Barnes.

The city says the upgrades will only take a few month to be complete.

The city plans on renovating Gilbert Park, the Handy Recreational Center, and many other places in the future with this additional sales tax money.