City of Florence continues with Memorial Day program with safety guidelines

The city of Florence told WAAY31 it felt compelled to honor fallen Americans this memorial day and decided to continue on with it's Memorial Day program.

In years past, hundreds of people have gathered at Veterans Park in Florence to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for freedom. This year because of the pandemic the city of Florence had safety precautions in place.

Some people wore masks, others stood six feet apart, and others were sitting in chairs that were spaced out. Florence Mayor Steve Holt told WAAY31 they did not invite the public this year because the park would have been packed. They did live stream the program for everyone at home. The only people who came to the event were those speaking and other city officials. Some veterans showed up as well.

"Some came and we knew they would and we were honored that they came," said Holt.

Veterans laid wreaths out to honor all of the American lives lost while serving our country. The city did consider canceling the event because of the coronavirus but after man conversations that wasn’t an option.

"If they can do it at the unknown soldiers tomb or Arlington cemetery surely we can stand out a few minutes in the sun to pay them a few minutes of respect for what they have done. They gave it all," said Army veteran, Robert Steen.

Steen is one of the veterans who helps the city plan it's Memorial and Veteran's Days. About 40 people were in attendance. Police were at the event to make sure droves of people didn't show up but everyone that did show up maintained a safe distance.