City of Florence closing portion of Decatur Avenue

Courtesy of the City of Florence

Traffic will be detoured until further notice.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 3:21 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 4:22 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The City of Florence announced Friday that Decatur Avenue has been closed from the Courtney Avenue intersection to Darby Drive.

According to the city, the closure is a precaution because the 7’ x 7’ concrete stormwater culvert that runs underneath Decatur Street needs to be reinforced or replaced.  

Traffic will be detoured until further notice, and there is access to English Village and Bank Independent at the end of Darby Drive.

