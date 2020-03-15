Clear

City of Decatur to hold press conference Monday regarding coronavirus

The city will discuss its preparations to the coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 15, 2020 6:41 PM
Posted By: Megan Reyna

Officials from the City of Decatur and Morgan County will host a joint press conference tomorrow morning at 11:00 a.m. on the 7th Floor of Decatur City Hall regarding their COVID-19 response.

A spokesperson from Decatur Morgan Hospital will also be at the press conference. 

WAAY31 will air it both on-air and online. 

