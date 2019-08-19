City of Decatur looking into banning pistols at Point Mallard Water Park

The City of Decatur is looking into banning pistols at Point Mallard Water Park. It comes as they increase security at the popular attraction after two people were shot there in June, but the change won't be easy to make.

City Attorney Herman Marks tells WAAY 31 the state law allows guns at many public venues, including Point Mallard. If the city is going to ban pistols, it needs an exception to the law.

"I think they should ban pistols because you don't need a pistol at a water park," Mildred Bell, who used to go to the park, said.

Marks says the city is working to find ways, under state law, to restrict possession of pistols at Point Mallard. Yet, he says the only way to do that is by working with state lawmakers to make an exception. Marks says other security measures, such as metal detectors, are costly.

He tells WAAY 31 the focus is on pistols because they are easy to hide compared to bigger weapons.

Some people WAAY 31 talked to did not want to be on camera, but they said someone would need a pistol for self-defense if a shooting happened again. Bell says that is what Decatur police are there for.

"As long as you have police protection out there, then nobody else needs a gun," Bell said.

Right now, there is no timeline on when a ban could be made. WAAY 31 is told this is a process where both the state and city will have to work together.