City of Boaz re-opens splash pad and playground at Old Mill Park

The splash pad and playground at Old Mill Park in Boaz is open to the public!

Many kids and parents came to Old Mill Park in Boaz to enjoy the newly re-opened splash pad and playground on Wednesday.

"I would say come out and have some fun," said Amy Duke, parent.

Duke says as a parent she takes the necessary precautions to make sure her family stays safe while enjoying the sun.

"We stay a safe distance like we are supposed to and we always have sanitizer and when we go home, we take showers," she said.

Sonja Hard, Boaz Parks and Recreation Director, says they are also taking precautions to keep your family safe. Her staff can be seen wiping down equipment and reminding people about social distancing policies.

"Speaking with the parents, trying to get them to help out, grandparents to help out as well," said Hard.

Hard says there is always the concern that coronavirus cases can spike back up, but says for now they are doing their part. "All we can do is keep things sanitized, keep things clean, verbal communication," she said.

"To me it's safe. They are taking all the precautions they can, so let your kids come and enjoy," said Duke.

The splash pad and playground is operating at a 50 percent occupancy rate which means if there are too many people here, they will shut the gates to let a certain number of people in and then others will have to wait.

Hard said so far the number of people coming to enjoy the amenities at the park has been low but she thinks it will pick up as the summer months continue and as more people find out the splash pad and playground are open.