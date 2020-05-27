Boaz announces it will have rec league baseball, softball, Tee-ball with coronavirus protections

Wednesday, the City of Boaz Parks and Recreation Department announced it's moving forward with rec leagues for baseball, softball, and Tee-ball this summer.

Starting June 1st, players will be on these fields for practice.

The big day when games will start is June 15th for baseball, softball, and Tee-ball rec league.

Sonja Hard, Parks and Recreation Director in Boaz, told WAAY 31 the city plans to sanitize the ballpark in between games and will have signs up for people to follow social distancing guidelines.

Hard says the city plans on putting markers where people should stand to buy concessions and will encourage coaches to make sure they are wiping equipment down.

Hard says the city of Boaz gave them the go ahead Tuesday night and are now getting everything ready for the season.

Hard said they normally do not give out equipment like bats and and helmets, and they will have signs reminding players not to share equipment.

"I look forward to this and I think we are going to have some good things come out of this, and maybe this is the new normal right now, but we're going to make it a good one," said Hard.

The director also told WAAY 31 she wants to stress the importance of social distancing and good hygiene.

She also said the splash pad will be opening at 50 percent capacity.

If you are interested in signing your child up for baseball, softball, or Tee-ball in Boaz - you are still able to do that. Sign-ups will go until Thursday at 4 pm.