City of Boaz announces closures to prevent spread of coronavirus

The city of Boaz is taking action amid concerns about coronavirus.
It has closed the parks and recreation department, Old Mill Park, the public library and the senior center to prevent large groups of people from gathering.
They will be closed until April 1. The Boaz Municipal Court will be closed until April 16.
The city will be having weekly updates and may close other departments if necessary.
