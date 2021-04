You can have a hand in shaping the future of Athens!

The city kicked off a new project called Athens 2040. It's updating its comprehensive plan, and it wants input from the public.

Your input could shape planning and development in Athens for the next 20 years!

If you're interested, the city will hold a kickoff event next Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can attend in-person at city hall or via Zoom by going to their website here.