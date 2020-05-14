City of Athens honors fallen Limestone County officers with memorial video

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Athens Police Memorial looks a little different this year.
The memorial is typically held in downtown Athens during National Police Week. However, this year, the city created an online video to honor the nine officers who died in the line of duty in Limestone County.
According to the city, Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said the video was created instead of holding an in-person memorial because of concerns with social distancing in large gatherings.
You can watch the video below:
