City of Athens employees rescue owl stuck in wastewater plant

City of Athens employees rescued an owl last week after it got stuck in the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Allen Hill, an Athens Utilities employee, found the owl in the plant’s “sludge lagoon.”

Two more employees, T.J. Dendy and Jonathan Humphries, were able to catch the owl and wash the sludge from its feathers. They then called wildlife officials, who instructed them to place the owl in a wooded area and check back later to see if it was still there.

"The wildlife expert said these type owls are very resilient, and would just dry off and get back to life as usual if uninjured," Virgil White, the treatment plant superintendent, said.

Later, when the employees looked for the owl, it was gone.

"It is good to see these guys take a few minutes to help an animal that had obviously gotten into a jam," White said.